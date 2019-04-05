Catolica beats Gremio 1-0, settle on top spot of Copa Libertadores Group H

Chile's Universidad Catolica beat Gremio from Brazil 1-0 on Thursday and, pending the outcome of the match between Libertad and Rosario Central, finished at the top of Group H of the Copa Libertadores with six points out of a possible nine.

The only goal, by Sebastian Saez after 17 minutes, left Catolica winning and Gremio in the ditch.

The locals made a difference from the first minutes with a forceful presence of their strikers Jose Pedro Fuenzalida and Edson Puch.

Fuenzalida began an only slightly escorted attack on the right side in the 17th minute, passing to midfielder Cesar Pinares who gave the ball to Sebastian Saez, who finished off with a right shot leaving Gremio keeper Paulo Victor unable to do anything.

After the goal, Gremio tried to play the ball with more speed, but lacked ideas and had to face a very orderly defense by the home team.

From then on, Renato Portaluppi's charges were powerless to break the home side's defense.

In the second half, Gremio stepped on the accelerator and Catolica tried to lower the intensity of the game.

After 67 minutes the home team was lucky when Gremio's Bruno Cortez appeared on the left and took a powerful left-footed shot that tested Catolica's goalie Matias Dituro to an impressive save.

Ten minutes later the locals missed the chance to increase the score when Juan Cornejo sent a pass into the middle of Gremio area and Saez connected for a header that sailed over the crossbar by millimeters.

As Catolica tried to keep the result, a corner shot in favor of the locals almost became a goal after a spectacular header from Duvier Riascos who had just entered replacing Saez but Gremio's goalkeeper saved on the line.