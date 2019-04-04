Nerves and emotions mark the premiere of Game of Thrones final season

Game of Thrones fever arrived Wednesday in New York, where some excited protagonists of the cult TV series walked on the red carpet to the screams of their fans, just over a week before the eighth and final season premiers.

The legendary Radio City Music Hall was the chosen venue for the big event that kicks off this installment, which ends ten years of HBO production in which the team and actors have traveled halfway around the world to Croatia, Malta, Spain, United Kingdom, Iceland or Morocco, among others.

One of the main protagonists, Emilia Clarke , who plays Daenerys, stirred up passions among fans of the series who crowded around the red carpet, where George RR Martin, the author of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels on which the program is based, was also the center of attention.

One of the couples who aroused the most expectation in the premiere of Game of Thrones was Kit Harington (Jon Snow), and Rose Leslie (Ygritte), who met in the series and married in June 2018 after a six year relationship.

Sisters Sansa Stark (played by Sophie Turner ) and Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams ) also posed together on the red carpet, both dressed in elegant black dresses embellished with crystals, and were just as close as in recent years.

Turner, who attended the event with her current partner, singer Joe Jonas, confessed in an interview with HBO Latino that it is very difficult and sad, yet it is also exciting to see all the cast together for the last time.

Isaac Hempstead Wright, the 19-year-old actor who plays Bran Stark, was one of the first actors to arrive at the event, as was Jerome Flynn who plays Bronn, and Kristian Nairn who plays the popular giant Hodor, who is 213 centimeters tall.

"I feel like I'm graduating from college. It's very exciting for everyone right now," said Nairn, who described his character as "someone who tries to be like himself, a good person, and it's not easy to do these days."

Wright, for his part, confessed feeling "overwhelmed" with his last red carpet of Game of Thrones "it's the end of 10 years of my life,", while Peter Dinklage, who plays another of the series' most popular characters, Tyrion Lannister, and who plays in many scenes, barely wanted to make statements to journalists.

The actors Pedro Pascal (Oberyn), Indira Varma (Ellaria), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne de Tarth), Nikolaj Coster Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Sean Bean (Ned Stark), Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell) and Liam Cunningham (Davos), also attended the big event.

One that could not attend was the British actress Lena Headey, who announced an hour before the event started that she was "disappointed" and "heartbroken" for not being able to attend the last premier of the series due to sickness.

Very close to the red carpet event, in the Rockefeller Center, Game of Thrones on Tuesday night displayed a huge throne over 10 meters high and weighing some 9 tons which had to be protected by security guards to prevent fans from climbing it.

HBO marks with this event the culmination of one of its most successful series, which comes to an end with a season of 6 episodes instead of 10 in the first 6 seasons, although they are longer, with 82 minutes being the longest.

The fans will have plenty of products to feed their fanaticism while they review the complicated plot of the program before the first episode of the eighth season is broadcast on Apr. 14, since several companies have jumped on the "Game of Thrones" train.

From Oreo cookies with the coats of arms of the different clans, which could be used to recreate the opening credits of the series, to Easter eggs that imitated the eggs of the popular dragons of Daenerys, or bottles of wine and whiskey from the "Game of Thrones" brand which can cost of up to $1,000.

According to several specialized websites, the first season of Game of Thrones, which aired in 2011, recorded an average of 2.5 million viewers in the US alone, a figure that last season, the seventh, had quadrupled to reach 10.2 million.

