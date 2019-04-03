Caracas tries to get back to normal, but parts of Venezuela still in the dark

Most of Caracas on Tuesday was trying to resume its normal activities amid power blackouts, protests in some neighborhoods and a half workday as part of the government's electricity rationing, although assorted parts of the country remained without any electricity at all.

The capital's main public transportation service, the metro, began providing regular service on Tuesday, thus improving the mobility of Caracas residents who on Monday had stood in long lines at bus stops around the city waiting for the few operating buses to come by and ferry them to their destinations.

Some businesses, which had also been affected by the massive blackouts in March, also began opening their doors, although others remained shut.

The schools are still not providing classes, but some private universities resumed their activities despite the obligatory day off ordered by the Nicolas Maduro government.

Potable water supply still has not been fully reestablished although some parts of the capital are getting that service back.

On Tuesday, once again there were protests in some of the residential areas, such as Petare.

There are sectors of Caracas and other states that have been without power since last week.

Residents of the western states of Zulia, Trujillo, Merida and Falcon told EFE that they have not had electricity or water service since last Friday.

In the east, towns in Anzoategui state like Anaco and Bruaual have been without electricity for 30-40 hours, state Gov. Antonio Barreto Sira said on his Twitter account.

Although there has been no official announcement about the situation in other states, on the social networks users are reporting that central states like Aragua and Carabobo are without power.

Since Sunday, electricity has been rationed around the country, although the details of this plan ordered by Maduro have not been released, after the massive blackouts last month which the government attributes to "sabotage" and "terrorism" against the country's main Guri hydroelectric plant.

Maduro blames the opposition and the United States for "cybernetic attacks" and long-range sniper fire that disabled the electric grid.

Venezuela's frequent blackouts have largely paralyzed the country, given that the Internet, the water supply, business, communications and transport have all been shut down or at least paralyzed to varying degrees.