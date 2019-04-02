Cecilia Suarez, Santiago Segura to host Platino Awards

Mexican-born actress Cecilia Suarez and Spanish director Santiago Segura will host the sixth annual Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema on May 12 in Playa del Carmen on Mexico's Riviera Maya.

"They'll be in charge on a night that is guaranteed to be exciting," said the organization Tuesday in a statement on the gala, to be held at the Gran Tlachco Theater at Xcaret Park for the second year in a row.

In addition to hosting the event, Suarez will be competing for best female actor in a television mini-series after her performance in "The House of Flowers," while Segura will be hosting the Platino gala, as he did in 2016.

Award-winning Mexican film "Roma" stands out as the favorite among the nominees, with a total of nine nominations, while Spanish-Uruguayan film "La noche de 12 años" (A Twelve-Year Night) and Colombia's "Pajaros de verano" (Birds of Passage) have six nominations each.

This year, Spanish films have received 34 nominations in 17 categories.

Suarez, 47, in 2009 became the first Spanish-speaking actress to receive an International Emmy nomination for best actress for her role in the series "Capadocia."

She has appeared in a dozen films and is popularly known for her role as Paulina de la Mora in "The House of Flowers."

She was also nominated twice for an Ariel, Mexico's equivalent of the Oscar.

In 2007, Suarez was among the best actress nominees for her work in "Parpados Azules," and seven years later she received a best supporting actress nomination for "Las oscuras primaveras."

Meanwhile, 53-year-old Segura is an actor, scriptwriter, director and producer for the saga "Torrente," the highest grossing Spanish film series.

He has won three Goya awards (Spain's Oscars): 1994 Best Short Film Fiction for "Perturbado"; 1995 Best New Actor for "El dia de la bestia" and 1998 Best New Director for "Torrente, el brazo tonto de la ley," the first installment in the series.

He is also known for his appearances in television comedies.

This year will be the first time the Platino Awards have been held in a previous location after being hosted by Panama in 2014, Marbella in 2015, Punta del Este in 2016 and Madrid in 2017.

The Platino Awards are promoted by the Spain-based Audiovisual Producers' Rights Management Entity (EGEDA) and the Ibero-American Federation of Film and Audiovisual Producers (FIPCA), with support from the Latin American Artists' Federation (Latin Artis) and the AISGE (Performers' Management Company) Foundation.

The goal of the Platino Awards has been to promote and disseminate Ibero-American cinema and help ensure that the films' success at the most prestigious festivals is translated into outstanding results in commercial theaters.