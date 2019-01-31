Re-learning each day how to survive in Venezuela

Three teams are tied with three points apiece, including Diego Maradona-coached Dorados de Sinaloa, heading into February action in Group 3 of the Clausura 2019 Copa MX, the latest edition of Mexico's soccer cup competition.

The battle for a berth in the tournament's knockout stage heated up on Wednesday night when Zacatepec scored a narrow 1-0 victory over Maradona's men at Agustin "Coruco" Diaz Stadium in this central city.

Zacatepec posed slightly more danger in attack and were rewarded with a last-minute goal by Leobardo Lopez, who received a pass just seconds before the end of the match from Jose Cortes and knocked it into the back of the net with the toe of his cleat.

In other Copa MX action on Wednesday night, the reigning champion in Mexico's second division (Ascenso MX), San Luis, stunned Club America, winner of the first division's latest championship,(the Liga MX's Apertura 2018) by a score of 2-0 in Group 4.

Carlos Vargas scored an own goal 28 minutes into the match, while San Luis' Diego Pineda scored at the 53-minute mark off a pass from Leandro Torres.

In other action Wednesday, Lobos BUAP and Veracruz played to a scoreless draw in Group 7 and Leon tied 1-1 with Oaxaca in Group 5. Leon scored on a header by Vinicio Angulo 41 minutes into the match, while Juan Carlos Lopez notched the equalizer in second-half stoppage time.

Both Leon and Oaxaca have four points each and are tied for the lead in Group 5, while Cruz Azul has three points, albeit with a game in hand.

On Tuesday, Spain's Alejandro Arribas scored on a header to give Pumas UNAM a 2-1 victory over Atlas in Group 9. Carlos Gonzalez also scored for Pumas, while Osvaldo Martinez notched Atlas' lone goal.

Also Tuesday, Juarez FC recorded their third consecutive win by defeating Tampico Madero 1-0. With nine points in three matches in Group 2, Juarez has already booked a berth in the knockout stage.

UAT tied 2-2 with UAEM on Tuesday in Group 6, while Sonora and Guadalajara played to a 1-1 draw in Group 8.

The Copa Mx will continue next week with the following games (home team listed first): Leones UdeG-Atlas, Puebla-Tampico Madero, Club America-Necaxa, Morelia-UAEM, Leon-Cruz Azul, Queretaro-Zacatepec, Atlante-Tijuana, Zacatecas-Lobos Buap and Sonora-Tapachula.

The round-robin stage will conclude on Feb. 20.