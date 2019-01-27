Pachuca beats the Pumas in Palermo's debut as the Liga MX club's manager

Argentine Franco Jara scored a goal in the second half, giving Pachuca a 1-0 win over the Pumas UNAM and making Martin Palermo's debut as the club's manager a success.

Pachuca, playing at home in Saturday's match, started playing aggressively early in the contest, one in which both clubs needed to score goals.

Palermo's squad, however, squandered several scoring opportunities, but Jara finally managed to get the home team on the scoreboard on a header in the 66th minute on a pass from countryman Ismael Sosa.

Jara, Sosa and Colombian Edwin Cardona came close to scoring against the Pumas in the first half, but the visitors' defense managed to hold.

The Pumas went on the attack in the second half and came close to netting goals on three occasions.

Just before Jara scored, Mexican Alan Mozo had a chance to help put the Pumas on the scoreboard, but he did not see a wide open Victor Malcorra, who was in position to score if he had gotten the ball.

The Pumas blew two other opportunities to score and tie the match.

In the 80th minute, Pachuca goalkeeper Alfonso Blanco stopped a shot by Mozo and Chilean Felipe Mora blew an easy scoring opportunity in the 82nd minute of the match.

Pachuca now has a record of 2-2-0, with six points, and sits in 9th place, while the Pumas are in next-to-last place with a record of 0-2-2.

In other action on Saturday, Monterrey grabbed first place in the standings with a 3-2 victory over America in a contest that both clubs finished with just nine men on the field each.

Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori had a brace, scoring in minutes 66 and 40 for Monterrey, while his countryman, Nicolas Sanchez, scored in the 13th minute.

America got goals from Mexican Edson Alvarez in the 25th minute and Paraguayan Bruno Valdez in the 80th minute.

Monterrey has a record of 3-0-1, with 10 points, one more than second-place Guadalajara.

Mexico City-based America is sitting in 5th place, with six points.

Cruz Azul, managed by Portuguese Pedro Caixinha, edged Tijuana 1-0 on a goal by Mexican Elias Hernandez on a penalty kick.

Cruz Azul's goalkeeper, Jose de Jesus Corona, played a phenomenal match, saving four goals on his 37th birthday.

Cruz Azul, which has won two in a row, is in 4th place, with seven points, while Tijuana is in 14th place, with three points.

Necaxa and Morelia played to a 0-0 tie in their match on Saturday.

On Sunday, Toluca takes on the Tigres UANL; Queretaro plays Leon; and Santos Laguna clashes with Guadalajara.