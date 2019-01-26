Williams' first triple-double helps Clippers win 106-101 against Bulls

Lou Williams scored first triple-double as he led the attack for the Los Angeles Clippers the Chicago Bulls 106-101 on Friday.

Williams achieved the maiden triple-double of his career in the closing seconds and scored 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Clippers (27-22) add two wins in a row.

Tobias Harris scored 29 points and Avery Bradley scored 11 for the Clippers which marked its fourth victory in the last 10 games.

The Bulls (11-38) which lost two consecutive matches had Zach LaVine lead the attack with 29 points.

Bobby Portis scored double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds while the reserve Jabari Parker scored 15 for the Chicago team.