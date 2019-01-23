Copa America draw set for this week in Rio

The draw for the 2019 Copa America will take place later this week in Rio de Janeiro, where a special ceremony will take place to select the groups for the 12-team tournament.

The 46th Copa America will be played in Brazil from June 14 to July 7, returning to the South American nation after a 30-year absence.

The competition features the 10 members of the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) - Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela - plus guests Japan and Qatar.

As the host, Brazil will be the No. 1 seed in Group 1, while Argentina will be the top seed in Group 2 and Uruguay will be the top seed in Group 3; the three countries were also the top three teams in the latest FIFA standings.

Under Copa America rules, Japan and Qatar will not compete in the same group.

The rest of the seeds will be left to chance, based on the order in which the names of the teams are drawn from four raffle drums.

The draw will be held on Thursday at Ciudad de las Artes in Rio de Janeiro at a ceremony organized by Conmebol and the Copa America Organizing Committee.

Famous players, including Cafu, Ronaldinho Gaucho, Zico and Marta will attend the ceremony.