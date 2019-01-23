Actor Alec Baldwin pleads guilty in parking space fight case

American actor Alec Baldwin appeared Wednesday in a New York court to plead guilty to second-degree harassment in a dispute he had with another man over a parking space last year.

Baldwin agreed to take anger management classes and pay a $120 fine.

The incident took place last November in Greenwich Village, where the 60-year-old actor lives, and he was arrested after allegedly punching a driver who took a parking space his relative was holding for him.

The well-known impersonator of President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" scolded the driver, identified as Wojciech Cieszkowski, 49, and struck him when he got out of his vehicle, witnesses told The Daily News.

Baldwin was initially accused of misdemeanor assault and harassment but denied having assaulted Cieszkowski. His lawyers emphasized that he pleaded guilty to a violation, not a crime.

Other more serious charges against him, such attempted assault in the third degree, were dropped.

According to court documents cited by local television channel ABC 7, Baldwin admitted to pushing Cieszkowski, and his lawyers said the video evidence refutes Cieszkowski's claim that the actor hit him.

The driver told police that the actor had beaten him up and he was taken to a hospital, suffering from pain in his jaw and redness on the skin of his neck, media reports said.

"The press reported that I punched someone. That is untrue, and that is a serious charge. A man was punched in NY recently and died," the actor wrote on Twitter.

Baldwin appeared in court early Wednesday morning with a serious demeanor and wearing a black jacket and scarf, as well as thick-rimmed glasses.

The film and TV star is to complete the anger management program by March 22, when his next court date occurs.

This is not the actor's first public behavioral issue.

In 2011 he was thrown off an American Airlines flight for refusing to turn off his cellphone, he had a dispute with a photographer for obtaining a picture of his marriage license in 2012 and he was taken into custody by New York police in 2014 for riding his bike the wrong way on Fifth Avenue.