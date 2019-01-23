I signed with Liga MX's Tigres to make a statement on the field, Salcedo says

Defender Carlos Salcedo, who was on the Mexican national team that competed at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, said he signed with the Liga MX's Tigres UANL to make the media focus on his on-field performance and forget about his private life.

"I have several reasons to come back. First, I want the press to focus on my actions on the field. In Germany, they talked about my private life when I was Copa champion. I want to leave all of it behind. Also, Tigres has been kind, and it's time for me to return to my country," Salcedo said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Salcedo, who was with Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt , was introduced by the Tigres at Universitario Stadium, where nearly 5,000 fans gathered.

The 25-year-old defender, who came up in the Tigres organization and played with Italy's Fiorentina, said that returning to Mexico was not a setback because he gained experience in Germany and would have a shot at playing in the FIFA Club World Cup in December.

Salcedo said that after playing in the World Cup, he was interested in the Club World Cup, in which the Tigres will play if they win the Concacaf Cup.

The club will play in the tournament's round of 16 against Costa Rican club Saprissa.

"I'm back in Mexico to join a club that fights for what's important, such as going to the Club World Cup, which is missing from my career. For this to happen, a good coach is fundamental, and it will be a privilege to learn from Ricardo Ferretti," Salcedo said.

The defender saw his playing time with Eintracht Frankfurt drop to only three matches last season.

After studying offers from Milan, Bayern Munich and the Tigres, he decided to return to Mexico with the support of his family.

"Right now I want to enjoy soccer and form a family here in Mexico, all together. I want to be happy, and I am going to spread that happiness while I play. It's a feeling that I can't explain now, but it fills me with joy. I know I made the best decision, "Salcedo said.

The retirement of center-back Juninho opened the way for Tigres management to bring in another international-caliber player and Salcedo was available.