Chiefs fire DC Bob Sutton after loss to Patriots in AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs have parted ways with defensive coordinator Bob Sutton in the wake of their loss to the New England Patriots in the American Football Conference (AFC) Championship Game last weekend.

"Bob is a good football coach and a great person. He played an integral role in the success of our team over the last six seasons," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in a statement. "This was not an easy decision, but one I feel is in the best interest of the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward."

The 67-year-old Sutton was fired on Tuesday, two days after the Patriots beat the Chiefs 37-31 to advance to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Sutton's defense failed to stop Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots offense at critical points in the game.

Sutton had been Kansas City's defensive coordinator since the 2013 season, when the Chiefs hired Reid as their head coach.

Reid said that "change can be a good thing, for both parties, and I believe that is the case here for the Chiefs and Bob."

The Chiefs gave up 524 yards in total offense to New England on Sunday night, allowing the Patriots to score two touchdowns in the last 3:32 of regulation time on 13 plays.

Brady and the Patriots scored the winning touchdown in overtime and New England's defense held star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the KC offense.