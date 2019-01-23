Hachen leads Juarez to win over Puebla in Copa MX

Argentine forward Gabriel Hachen scored a goal on a long kick in the 81st minute to help Second-Division club Juarez beat Puebla 2-1 at home in a Copa MX match.

Mexican player Flavio Santos and Hachen scored for Juarez in Tuesday's match, while Puebla, coached by Enrique Meza, got a goal from Mexican Jorge Espiricueta.

Puebla scored 19 minutes into the match on a penalty kick by Espiricueta, but a penalty kick by Santos tied the score at minute 59.

Hachen scored the late goal that won the match for Juarez.

Juarez is the leader in Copa MX Group 2, with six points, followed by Tampico Madero, with three points, and Puebla, which has lost both its matches in the tournament.

On Wednesday, the Alebrijes play Cruz Azul; Zacatepec takes on Queretaro; Morelia battles Correcaminos; Pachuca plays Tijuana; and America takes on San Luis.