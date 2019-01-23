World Golf Championships in Mexico waits to hear from Tiger Woods

The World Golf Championships ' Mexico Championship is waiting for an answer from US star Tiger Woods , whose place in the third edition of the tournament is assured though he has not yet announced whether he will be a contender or not, organizers of the event scheduled for February reported.

They way Woods has usually managed his career is to confirm his participation one or two weeks beforehand. This time he qualified for the tourney in the first cut by being among the top 30 in the FedExCup classification, according to Rafael Quiroz, spokesman for WGC-Mexico.

The winner of 14 major tourneys has until the afternoon of Feb. 16 to confirm his place in the event that is part of the US PGA Tour , whose chief organizer, PGA Executive Director Gerald Goodman, was on hand in Mexico this Tuesday when he gave the press an update on the situation.

Woods is committed to playing next weekend at Torrey Pines in San Diego, and will then take a break for a week before continuing the season.

The American Phil Mickelson , winner of WGC-Mexico in 2018, has announced that he will be there to take home another trophy, officials announced.

Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, Mickelson comes from taking the runner-up spot in the Desert Classic, contested this month in La Quinta, California.

Championship organizers announced that, aside from the defending champion, major tourney winners Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed of the US and Francesco Molinari of Italy have pledged to play in one of the two events in Mexico on the 2019 PGA Tour calendar.

WGC-Mexico is the second of the season's four World Golf Championships.

The $10 million purses make the WGC events very attractive to top golfers.