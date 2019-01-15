Atletico Madrid's Caio Henrique will join Brazil's Fluminense

Fluminense said Tuesday that attacking midfielder Caio Henrique Oliveira Silva was joining the Rio de Janeiro-based club next season on loan from Atletico Madrid.

The 21-year-old player, who competed in the last Brazilian Championship with Parana, will stay with Fluminense until the end of 2019.

The Brazilian midfielder played in 27 matches while on loan to Parana.

Caio Henrique came up in the Santos organization, which produced the legendary Pele, as well as Robinho and Neymar, and was signed by Atletico Madrid in 2016.

The attacking midfielder worked his way up through the Atletico Madrid organization, but he only made it as far as playing for the B team.

Atletico Madrid first sent Caio Henrique to Parana, which was relegated to the Second Division, and now to Fluminense to help him develop his skills.

Caio Henrique played some matches with Brazil's national Under-20 team, but he was not selected for the roster that will compete for the South American Championship in Chile from Jan. 17 to Feb. 10.

The young Brazilian player is the seventh addition to Fluminense's roster for next season.

Fluminense needs to turn things around after playing poorly last season and nearly being relegated to the Second Division.