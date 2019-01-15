Queretaro's Villalba and Puebla's Tabo suspended for 1 Liga MX match

Argentine Daniel Villalba, a forward with Queretaro, and Christian Tabo, who plays for Puebla, have been suspended for one Liga MX 2019 Clausura tournament match, the Mexican National Soccer Federation said.

The 26-year-old Villalba kicked a rival 15 minutes into his team's 3-0 loss to Pachuca, which is managed by Spaniard Pako Ayestaran.

The federation's disciplinary committee found Villalba responsible for violent play and suspended him for Saturday's match against Monterrey, one of the contests in the third round of the First-Division championship tournament.

The 25-year-old Tabo, a midfielder and key player for Puebla, received a red card 74 minutes into his club's shutout loss to Toluca.

Manager Enrique Meza will be without the Uruguayan on Friday when his squad hosts Santos Laguna.

Over the weekend, Toluca beat Puebla 2-0 and took the top spot in the Mexican league standings.

Toluca is undefeated in two outings and is in first place on goal differential over the Lobos BUAP and Guadalajara.

The tournament will continue this weekend with Morelia taking on Veracruz and Puebla clashing with Santos Laguna on Friday.

On Saturday, Queretaro plays Monterrey; Cruz Azul takes on the Tigres UANL; and America and Pachuca square off.

On Sunday, the Pumas UNAM play Atlas; the Lobos BUAP clash with Necaxa; Guadalajara plays Toluca; and Leon takes on Tijuana.

The regular season ends on May 5, with the top eight clubs advancing to the playoffs.