Donovan Mitchell stars as Jazz beat Pistons 100-94

Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell once again led the Utah Jazz attack with 28 points as they beat Detroit Pistons 100-94 on Monday.

Mitchell has scored at least 26 points in each of his last six games, his best run as a professional.

Rudy Gobert posted a double-double of 18 points and 25 rebounds - 22 of them defensive.

Veteran shooting guard Kyle Korver scored 19 points, including five three-pointers, as Jazz recorded their sixth win in seven games.

Power forward Blake Griffin scored 19 points and center Andre Drummond posted a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Pistons, who suffered their fifth defeat in the last six games.