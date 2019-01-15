Toyota revives iconic two-seater Supra sports car at Detroit Motor Show

Toyota revived the iconic Supra sports car on Monday, unveiling the fifth generation of the car at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, nearly two decades after they stopped producing it.

The car, which was discontinued 17 years ago but has not been sold in North America for 21 years, is the result of a collaboration between Toyota and the German manufacturer BMW. The new Supra generation shares chassis, engine and electronics with the German brand's two-seater Z4.

The new Supra has a 3-liter, six-cylinder inline turbo engine with a split turbocharger that generates 335 horsepower and 495 newton-meter of torque coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission with flywheel cams.

Toyota said it expects the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour (0 to 96 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds, the fastest production vehicle Toyota has ever manufactured.

The Japanese manufacturer also noted that the Supra's fifth-generation design is influenced by the fourth generation, produced between 1993 and 2002, and the iconic 1967 Toyota 2000 GT.

Engineers at Toyota GAZOO Racing, the Toyota unit that produces vehicles for the company's sports program and who made the new Supra, have managed to split the weight of the vehicle equally between the front and rear axles.

The Supra is the first global vehicle produced by Toyota GAZOO Racing and will be available from the summer in the United States in two versions: 3.0 and 3.0 Premium. To commemorate the launch, Toyota has also prepared a limited edition, called Launch Edition, based on the 3.0 Premium.

The vehicle comes with a recommended retail price in the US of $49.990 for the 3.0 version. The most expensive Launch Edition will cost $55,250.