World Cup winner Menotti named Argentine chief of national teams

Cesar Luis Menotti, coach of the Argentina side that won the World Cup in 1978, is the new director of national teams, the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) said Monday.

"Former coach of Argentina Cesar Luis Menotti will be the director of national teams. He will begin his duties on Feb. 1. Welcome to your home, Cesar!," the AFA said on Twitter.

Accompanying the text is a photograph of Menotti with AFA president Claudio Tapia.

Menotti coached Argentina from 1974-1982. Besides winning the World Cup with the senior squad, he hoisted the U-20 trophy in 1979 with a team that included future icon Diego Maradona.

In the club game, Menotti managed Argentine sides such as Boca Juniors, River Plate, Independiente and Huracan - title winners in 1973 - as well as Spain's Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.