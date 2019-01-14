1 Killed as police helicopter crashes in Rio de Janeiro

A Brazilian police officer died and three others were injured when their helicopter plunged into the waters of Rio de Janeiro's Guanabara Bay on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on Monday morning when the aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing on the water as it was flying over the area, police said in a statement.

First responders rescued the helicopter's four crew members, of whom some had to be resuscitated, TV Globo reported.

The four officers were transferred to the Militarized Police's Central Hospital, but one of them, 37-year-old Sgt. Felipe Marques de Queiroz, died soon after arrival, police said, adding that the other three officers were "out of danger."

The helicopter was cleared to fly and maintenance had been carried out in compliance with regulations, police said.