Ramos becomes leader for Liga MX's Lobos BUAP

Argentina's Leonardo Ramos confirmed his predatory instincts in the Mexican soccer division by leading Lobos BUAP to victory over Veracruz in the second week of the Clausura tournament with his team playing a perfect game.

Ramos, who a few months ago had seemed lost in the Ascenso division with the Tapachula Cafetaleros, overnight became the most efficient First Division scorer by sinking eight goals in nine matches during the last Apertura tournament and adding a couple more in a pair of appearances so far during the Clausura.

Last Sept. 16, the 29-year-old striker made his debut with Los Lobos and needed just a few minutes to score his first goal, after which he did not let up in his attacks on rival goalkeepers, ultimately becoming the team leader.

Francisco Palencia's Lobos had been threatened with relegation, but under the Argentine's guidance they secured three victories, three draws and just one loss in their last seven matches during the past championship, and they now have two wins in a couple of starts in the current one.

Thanks to Ramos, who scored a goal last Sunday in the Lobos' 2-0 triumph over Santos Laguna, his team has got a winning streak going in the Clausura and is in second place, tied with the Guadalajara Chivas and holding the same six points as Toluca, the tourney's leader.

This past weekend Ramos and the other Argentine goal-scorers playing for Mexican soccer clubs scored eight goals during the tournament's second week, followed by the Chileans, with three goals; the Paraguayans, with two; and the Colombians, Ecuadorians and French, with one goal each.

The Argentines' goals were decisive in several matches. Julio Furch was the key to Santos Laguna's 1-0 victory over Morelia, Brian Fernandez was responsible for Necaxa's 2-1 triumph over Pumas UNAM, and Santiago Garcia and Pedro Canelo were the heroes of Toluca's 2-0 win over Puebla.