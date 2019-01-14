Toluca's Triverio leads Mexican league in scoring

Argentine Enrique Triverio, of first-place Toluca, tops the scoring list in the Mexican Clausura tournament after two rounds of play.

The 30-year-old Triverio has scored three goals, helping Toluca take the top spot in the standings early in the tournament.

Toluca, which beat Puebla 2-0 over the weekend, is in first place in the tournament on goal differential, with six points.

The Lobos BUAP are in second place, with six points, and Guadalajara is in third place, with the same number of points.

On Triverio's heels, with two goals each, are Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, of Monterrey; Argentine Nicolas Sanchez, of Monterrey; Argentine Leonardo Ramos, of the Lobos BUAP; Frenchman Andre Pierre Gignac, of the Tigres UANL; and Paraguayan Osvaldo Martinez, of Atlas.

Tournament play continues on Friday, when Morelia plays Veracruz and Puebla takes on Santos Laguna.

The next day, Queretaro takes on Monterrey; America faces Pachuca; and the Tigres UANL take on Cruz Azul.

On Sunday, the Pumas UNAM play Atlas; the Lobos BUAP clash with Necaxa; Guadalajara plays Toluca; and Leon takes on Tijuana.