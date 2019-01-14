Toluca beats Puebla, takes top spot in Liga MX

Argentines Santiago Garcia and Pedro Canelo each scored a goal over the weekend, leading Toluca to a 2-0 win over Puebla and putting the club in the top spot in the Mexican league standings.

The teams were unable to get anything going in the first half of Sunday's match, with Puebla failing to mount an attack and Toluca trying to hold the line at home.

Brazilian William Da Silva came close to scoring for Toluca in the first minutes, but he was unable to nail the goal for the Diablos, managed by Argentine Hernan Cristante.

Toluca scored 43 minutes into the match on a goal by Garcia, who redirected a corner kick. Puebla tried to counterattack in the 45th minute with a long shot that was stopped by goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera.

Puebla suffered a major blow when Uruguayan forward Christian Tabo was ejected in the 74th minute.

Toluca took advantage of the situation, with Canelo scoring in the 81st minute.

Toluca is undefeated in two outings and is in first place on goal differential over the Lobos BUAP and Guadalajara.