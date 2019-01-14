Game of Thrones final season to premiere on Apr. 14

The 8th and final season of the epic fantasy series, Game of Throne, will premiere on Apr.14, HBO announced on Sunday, releasing the first teaser of one of the most-watched TV shows of all time.

The channel made the announcement on the official GoT twitter account by releasing the teaser showing Jon Snow ( Kit Harington ), Sansa Stark ( Sophie Turner ) and Arya Stark ( Maisie Williams ) walking down a dark hallway.

In the last few seconds of the minute-and-a-half brief video, a gust of icy wind creeps up on them, suggestive of the impending war with the Night King.

The final season of the HBO series will have six episodes to conclude the ambitious and popular TV adaptation of the novels of George RR Martin.

Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey and Peter Dinklage are some of the main stars of the series, whose last episode of the seventh season aired on Aug.27, 2017.

The show won nine Emmys in 2018 taking its total to 47, making it the most awarded show in Emmys history.