Simmons, Embiid shine to help 76ers beat Knicks 108-105

The combination of Australian point guard Ben Simmons and Cameroonian center Joel Embiid was key for the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday to edge past the New York Knicks 108-105 and break a two-match losing streak.

Simmons had a double-double of 20 points and 22 rebounds, his best performance this season, and fell just one short of a triple-double by making nine assists.

Embiid was the top-scorer for the Sixers with 26 points in a match which stretched to the last second as Knicks' playmaker Emmanuel Mudiay missed a three-pointer just as the final buzzer sounded.

Shooting Guard JJ Reddick scored 22 points for Philadelphia, who were leading by 24 points at one point before New York fought back and made it 82-83 in the third quarter.

Rookie forward Kevin Knox scored 31 points, his best as a professional, including four three-pointers and led the attack for the Knicks, who lost their fourth game in a row, also marking their 12th loss in the last 13 games.

The Knicks (10-33) have now lost eight consecutive matches at their home arena in Madison Square Garden and are languishing at the second-last place in the Eastern Conference, tied with the Chicago Bulls.