Promising Spanish rider Santolino exits Dakar Rally after hard fall

Promising Spanish motorcyclist Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco) was forced to drop out of the 2019 Dakar Rally on Sunday due to an accident in the sixth stage of the race.

The 31-year-old Santolino took a spill at kilometer 33 of the timed segment of the day on the longest stretch of the race, the 838-kilometer (520-mile) run from Arequipa to San Juan de Marcona, of which 332 kilometers (206 miles) are timed.

The Spanish rider, who finished in fourth place in the fifth stage of the race on Friday, was taken from the accident scene by Dakar Rally emergency services personnel and is conscious.

Santolino came up short in his quest to finish his first Dakar Rally after appearing set to finish in the top 10, edging out more experienced riders.

The Dakar Rally is being held exclusively in Peru this year.