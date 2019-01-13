Marcone returns to Argentina after stint with Liga MX's Cruz Azul

Argentine midfielder Ivan Marcone returned this weekend to Buenos Aires, where he will join Superliga Argentina club Boca Juniors after a six-month stint with the Liga MX's Cruz Azul.

"It wasn't hard to adapt, it's a beautiful country and my performance was good, better than I expected. We didn't win the league title, which was the most important thing, but I'm leaving Cruz Azul and Mexico, in general, happy in every way. I'm always going to be thankful to this team," Marcone told reporters Saturday.

The 28-year-old midfielder said he was achieving one of his goals by joining Boca Juniors, one of the Superliga Argentina's premier clubs.

"With (sporting president) Ricardo Pelaez and (manager) Pedro Caixinha, I listened when Boca Juniors started expressing interest, always straightforward and without lies. They were able to understand, they put themselves in my shoes and I'm grateful to both. I'm leaving an excellent coach and a marvelous group, both on the human (level) and sportswise," Marcone said.

Marcone, who had been with Argentina's Arsenal de Sarandi, became a starter and fan favorite during his short stint with Cruz Azul, which lost to America in the Apertura tournament final.

The midfielder said it was hard to turn down the offer from Boca Juniors, which had been negotiating with Cruz Azul since Jan. 7 in a deal worth $8 million.

"For an Argentine player outside the country, an offer from Boca Juniors is irresistible. First, I have to produce for my new team, I have to win a spot (on the roster) and good things will surely come," Marcone said.