Sagal and Jara lead Pachuca to dominating 3-0 Liga MX win over Queretaro

Chilean Angelo Sagal and Argentine Franco Jara scored a goal each, leading Pachuca to a dominating 3-0 win over Queretaro in the Liga MX's Clausura tournament.

Pachuca, managed by Spaniard Pako Ayestaran, took the field with a full head of steam on Saturday, bouncing back from an embarrassing 5-0 loss to Monterrey in the tournament debut.

Sagal scored in the 52nd minute, Jara nailed his goal 15 minutes later and Paraguayan Miguel Samudio finished the scoring with a goal in the 84th minute.

Pachuca played solid defense in the match, preventing Queretaro from getting on the scoreboard and dominating on offense in the second half.

Queretaro is winless in two tournament contests, while Pachuca is 1-1, with three points.

In other action on Saturday, Guadalajara edged Cruz Azul 1-0, moving into a tie with the Lobos BUAP for the top spot in the tournament.

Guadalajara's manager, Paraguayan Jose Cardozo, said after the victory that his squad was off to a good start because it was hungry for wins after performing badly at the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup.

"The pressure's there and I like it, that means there are fans who believe in us. If it wasn't that way, our job would be easy. This is just getting started and we need to keep working with humility," Cardozo said.

Guadalajara shut out Tijuana 2-0 last weekend, giving it two shutouts so far in the tournament.