Trucks competitor disqualified from Dakar for not helping injured spectator

Russia's Andrey Karginov, a driver of one of the Kamaz team's trucks in this year's Dakar Rally, has been disqualified for not stopping and assisting a spectator he had struck during the route, race organizers said.

The spectator, a 60-year-old South African man, was standing outside one of the designated spectator zones when he was hit by Karginov's truck on Friday, suffering a broken leg and having to be taken to a hospital in this southern city.

The incident occurred at the 279-kilometer (173-mile) mark of the timed portion of the fifth stage, which ran from Tacna to Arequipa.

The 42-year-old Karginov, who won the Dakar trucks competition in 2014, was third in the overall standings after the fifth stage, trailing first-placed teammate Eduard Nikolaev by 16 minutes and 45 seconds.

The contestants in the 2019 Dakar Rally, which is being held exclusively in Peru this year and runs through Jan. 17, have a rest day in Arequipa on Saturday.