Flooding in Uruguay forces hundreds from their homes

The swelling of various rivers and streams in the interior of Uruguay due to recent heavy rains has displaced 514 people, authorities said Friday.

The hardest-hit region is the central province of Durazno, where 384 people have been driven from their homes by the rising waters of the Yi River.

The Uruguayan air force reported Friday that it carried out reconnaissance flights to monitor the floods in Durazno and that military units on the ground were carrying out evacuations in the area.

Likewise, the air force weather service is supporting the Cecoed emergency management agency "with special forecasts for daily planning and operations."

Government forecasters said they expect roughly 48 hours of dry weather before a storm arrives on Sunday.