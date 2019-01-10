Ticket sales for Copa America 2019 to begin Thursday

Organizers for the Copa America 2019 soccer tournament in Brazil will begin selling tickets for the 26 matches on Thursday, with prices starting at 60 reais ($16.20).

The first batch of 228,000 tickets will go on sale at 6 pm on the copaamerica.com Web site, and the first phase of the sale will last until Jan. 24, when the draw by the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) will determine the composition of the three groups into which the competing teams will be divided and the distribution of the matches.

In all, about one million tickets will be made available for the matches to be played from June 14-July 7 at six stadiums in five Brazilian cities.

The most expensive ticket will cost 890 reais ($240.50) for the best seat at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium for the final match.

The 60-reais tickets are only good at two of the six venues: Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo and Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre.

The least expensive tickets for the other stadiums cost 120 reais ($32.40), although fans will have to cough up at least 260 reais ($70.30) to attend the final at Maracana.

As per Brazilian law, students, disabled persons and people over age 60 will be entitled to buy the tickets at half price, but they will have to go to the ticket offices to prove that they are entitled to this benefit.

The general manager of the Local Organizing Committee for the Copa America Brazil 2019, Thiago Jannuzzi, emphasized during a press conference on Thursday at Maracana that 60 percent of the tickets will be offered at prices in the range of 60-350 reais ($16.20-$94.60), prices considered cheap for high-level tournaments.

The organizers have the support of Brazilian fans because the Copa America has not been held in the country for 30 years and also because Brazil has won the title each of the four previous times it hosted the tournament since the first tourney in August 1919.

Now in its forty-sixth edition, the Copa America will be contested by the 10 Conmebol members - Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela - with Japan and Qatar as guests.