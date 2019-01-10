Boca Juniors adds Colombian midfielder Jorman Campuzano to roster

Colombian midfielder Jorman Campuzano is joining Boca Juniors, which has bought out his contract, Atletico Nacional, which held the player's rights, said Thursday.

Atletico Nacional said in a statement that the Superliga Argentina club notified management of its "intention to add the 22-year-old Campuzano to its roster."

Campuzano, for his part, said "he desired to leave and accept the offer to join Boca Juniors," Atletico Nacional said.

"Let us remember that after several months of negotiations and after dealing with the inconvenience caused by the rulings of the judge handling the liquidation of Corpereira, on Nov. 8 Atletico Nacional acquired 100 percent of the federation and financial rights to the young midfielder, with whom a two-year contract was signed," the Colombian club said.

Campuzano did not join the Atletico Nacional squad that traveled to Bogota, where the club will play in a friendly preseason tournament.

Atletico Nacional's manager, Brazilian Paulo Autuori, acknowledged that "Jorman has a clause (in his contract), I'm not going to go crying about it."

"If he's leaving, I wish him the best because he's a tremendous player," Autuori told reporters recently.

Campuzano, who was born in the city of Tamalameque, joined Atletico Nacional in 2018 from Deportivo Pereira, a Second Division club.

The midfielder played well, helping Atletico Nacional win the Copa Colombia and opening the way for him to join the national team for a friendly against Venezuela in September.