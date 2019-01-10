Mexican nat'l team to play friendly in Atlanta on June 5

The Mexican national soccer team will play a friendly on June 5 in Atlanta, the former "home" of Argentina's Gerardo "Tata" Martino, the squad's new coach, the Mexican Soccer Federation said.

"The Mexican national team will visit the home of Atlanta United , the MLS champion and the venue for the NFL Super Bowl 2019," the federation said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The rival team and schedule will be announced later, the federation said.

Before joining the Mexican national team, the 56-year-old Martino won a title with Atlanta United in his second season in Major League Soccer.

Martino, who has led clubs such as Barcelona and the national teams of Paraguay and Argentina, was presented on Monday as Mexico's new coach with an eye on the upcoming 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The match in Atlanta will take place prior to the one announced for June 9 in Arlington, Texas, although the opponent and start time for the second outing are yet to be announced.

Both matches will serve as preparation for the CONCACAF Gold Cup , to will be played in the United States from June 15 to July 7.

Mexico also has agreed to play two more friendly matches in California: the first against Chile on March 22 in San Diego and the second on March 26 against Paraguay in Santa Clara.