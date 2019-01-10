Monterrey's Funes Mori says he's going to show what he can do in Clausura

Argentine forward Rogelio Funes Mori said he had recovered from a leg injury and was ready to show Monterrey fans what he can do as a forward in the Mexican league's Clausura tournament.

"I'm a striker and live off goals. Everyone has their job. In the last tournament, because of soccer stuff, like injuries, I wasn't able to play in all the matches. I feel good now. I try to put bad experiences behind me and try my best. That's my job as a forward," the 27-year-old Argentine said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The striker injured his right leg in August and was inactive for six weeks. He returned in November and helped his team in the home stretch of the regular season and the playoffs.

The former River Plate player said he wanted to regain the form he had in his first Liga MX tournament, the 2015 Apertura, in which he scored 11 goals, his best record in a six-month stretch.

"I want to improve, to be the best forward and grow in Monterrey. My goal is clear. I'm not focused on numbers or statistics, I want to contribute to the team. I hope I can stay healthy and we can be going strong," Funes Mori said.

The striker noted the hiring of countryman Gerardo "Tata" Martino as the new coach of the Mexican national team, saying he expected him to do a great job.

"It makes me proud to see someone from Argentina succeed in another country and earn respect. Martino is an excellent person, I've been told he is a great coach. I'm sure he will do well in Mexico, he likes to play, take chances, he will surely bring out the best in the team," Funes Mori said.