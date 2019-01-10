9 Die in chain-reaction accident in Chile

Nine people were killed and 11 others injured Wednesday in a multiple-vehicle accident in the southern town of Mafil, Chilean police told EFE.

One of the vehicles involved was a van carrying 17 people who were returning to their homes after undergoing kidney dialysis at a clinic in the city of Valdivia, Col. Hector Moreno said.

The preliminary investigation determined that a car heading south veered into the northbound lane and collided with a truck, which in turn struck the van.

The medical van ended up beneath the truck and first responders had to bring in a crane to remove the larger vehicle and free the people trapped below.

Eleven injured survivors, including an infant, were taken to the Regional Hospital in Valdivia, Moreno said.