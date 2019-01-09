Sosa helps Pachuca beat Atlante 2-1 in Copa MX

Argentine Ismael Sosa scored the goal that gave Spanish manager Pako Ayestaran's Pachuca a 2-1 victory over Atlante in the Copa MX tournament.

Pachuca won Tuesday's match on goals by Argentine Nahuel Bustos 29 minutes into the match and Sosa's goal in the 33rd minute.

Atlante opened the scoring on a goal by Mexican Simon Rodriguez in the 19th minute.

Pachuca managed to bounce back after being blown out by Monterrey 5-0 on Saturday.

Ayestaran's squad, however, was caught off guard when Costa Rican goalkeeper Leonel Moreira left a loose ball near the goal and Rodriguez nailed the match's first goal.

Pachuca is in the top spot in Group 1, whose other members include Tijuana and Atlante, which will face each other next week.

In other Copa MX action, Atlas beat the Pumas UNAM 1-0, thanks to a goal by Mexican Rodolfo Rivera.

Atlas is the leader in Group 9, followed by Leones UDG, which will play the Pumas next week.

The first round of Copa MX play will conclude on Wednesday with a match between Zacatepec and the Dorados.

The Dorados will have to play another match without Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, who has turned the squad around with his coaching.

In other matches, Puebla plays Tampico Madero; Oaxaca takes on Leon; and Necaxa faces San Luis.