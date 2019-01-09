Amazon's Jeff Bezos and wife to split up

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos , reputedly the world's richest person, and wife MacKenzie Bezos on Wednesday announced their divorce after 25 years of marriage.

"We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," said the couple in a note posted on the mogul's Twitter account.

Bezos, 54, and MacKenzie, 48, married in 1993 in New York, shortly before moving to Seattle, where the entrepreneur founded Amazon.

They have four children.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again," the joint statement said.

Bezos, also the owner of The Washington Post, has an estimated fortune of around $137 billion.

MacKenzie is the author of several novels and runs the Web site Bystander Revolution, "offering practical, crowdsourced advice about simple things individuals can do to defuse bullying and help shift the culture."