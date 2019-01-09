Healthcare innovations take center stage at CES 2019

Healthcare technology and patient services dominated the opening day of the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 on Tuesday, with over 200 exhibiting firms seeking to revolutionize the patient-doctor relationship.

Remote patient monitoring devices, wearable gadgets, robot caregivers and diagnostic applications were some of the innovations on display at the technology fair, currently underway in Las Vegas.

One of the main attractions of the fair was the Samsung Bot Care, a home robot that can help users manage their daily health routines, Gary Lee, the head of Samsung's AI Center, said.

The robot can monitor sleep cycles, remind users to take their medicines, dole out advice on physical exercise, call emergency services if necessary and play therapy music to reduce stress.

Bot Care can be controlled remotely and hence would allow a person to monitor the health of elderly parents living alone.

Another innovative product on display was by Spire, a small company in San Francisco, which created sensors that can attach to clothing and can measure everything from breathing to heart rate to activities like exercise and sleep, all of which is recorded in an app.