Boselli hopes to extend goal-scoring streak with Brazil's Corinthians

Argentine forward Mauro Boselli said during his introduction as Corinthians' newest player that he expected that the goal-scoring prowess he developed during his five years with Mexico's Leon would continue with the Brazilian club.

"I want to ... do here with Corinthians, what I did in Mexico," Boselli, a forward who scored 130 goals with Leon, said in a press conference on Monday.

The 33-year-old former Boca Juniors player said that while he was joining the Sao Paulo club "with a lot of confidence," he still needed time to adapt to his new teammates and to Brazilian soccer.

"It's a challenge," Boselli said. "I started the preseason with Leon, I feel fine physically, but I feel a lack of match pace, though that's easy to fix."

"I'm proud to be wearing the shirt of a club as big as Corinthians, like Boca. Being here is a privilege," the forward said.

Boselli, who signed with the team for two seasons, recalled the "magnificent" career of compatriot Carlos Tevez, who won the Brazilian championship with Corinthians in 2005.

"I hope to accomplish half of what he did," Boselli said.

Boselli began his career in Boca, where he won the Copa Libertadores in 2007, two years before hoisting the same trophy as a member of Argentina's Estudiantes.

He had stints with clubs in Spain, England and Italy before joining Leon in 2013.