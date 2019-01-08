River's Palacios says move to Real Madrid is possible

River Plate midfielder Exequiel Palacios said Tuesday that he has the possibility of signing with Real Madrid in the coming days.

"One starts to reflect and to think about the great club that is Real Madrid, and that there are chances of me going there," the Argentine told ESPN from Uruguay, where River holds its preseason.

"It's hard not to get carried away by everything they say on social media, what they're saying about Real Madrid. I try to keep my mind calm and enjoy things day by day," said the player.

Palacios, 20, acknowledged that the signing could happen shortly but said that, for now, he is focusing on River.

"My friends from River ask me to stay here. My family will respect my decision, they always come with me," Palacios said.

The young star also recalled the Copa Libertadores final in December, where River defeated its archrival Boca Juniors, saying that will be a title that "fans will remember all their lives."

"I'm fortunate to have been able to be in that match and to have a place in history," he said.

River Plate holds its preseason activities in the Uruguayan resort of Punta del Este and will play a friendly there against Montevideo's Nacional on Jan. 15.

Four days later, the squad will play its Superliga Argentina match against Defensa y Justicia that had to be postponed.

In the domestic tournament, River Plate is in 11th place with 19 points, 17 points behind the leader, Racing Club, who has played four more games.