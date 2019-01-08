Maradona's Dorados forced to reschedule match due to field conditions

The Sinaloa Dorados, managed by Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, said the Copa MX match slated for this week would have to be rescheduled due to the work being done to their field in the northwestern Mexican city of Culiacan.

"Our stadium needed larger repairs than we considered, and they haven't finished. To help us, the Liga de Ascenso and the club Atletico Zacatepec have agreed to postpone Wednesday's match," the Dorados said in a statement.

Due to damage from unusually bad weather in September 2018 in Sinaloa, a state in northwestern Mexico, the team decided to repair the field.

Maradona's club has been working to improve its facilities, aiming to move into the First Division.

The club is waiting for the return of Maradona, who underwent medical exams last week after he suffered stomach bleeding.

Maradona, who helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986, signed a contract extension as manager of the Dorados, his lawyer, Matias Morla, said.

Without Maradona on the sidelines, the Dorados were beaten 1-0 by Celaya on Saturday in the first match of the 2019 Second-Division Clausura tournament.