Gianluca Simeone, son of Atleti manager, signs with Argentine club

Gianluca Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego "El Cholo" Simeone, has parted ways with Chile's Union La Calera and signed with Superliga Argentina club Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata.

"Gianluca Simeone is the new player of the First-Division club. He signed a contract with our organization until June 2021," the Buenos Aires-based club said in a Twitter post on Monday.

The tweet includes a video of the 20-year-old forward smiling and signing the camera lens.

Simeone played in only three matches with Union Calera, which he joined in mid-2018.

Gianluca, younger brother of Fiorentina forward Giovanni Simeone, is on loan to Gimnasia. His rights are held by River Plate.

He is the second player to join Gimnasia, which signed midfielder Franco Mussis.

Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata is in 21st place in the Superliga Argentina standings, with 15 points, and near the relegation zone to the Second Division.