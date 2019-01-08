Trump discusses Syria, economic issues with foreign leaders

The President of the United States held telephone conversations Monday with his French counterpart and with the prime ministers of Canada and India to discuss Syria, Afghanistan and pressing economic issues.

Donald Trump discussed the US strategy in Syria with France's Emmanuel Macron, including "the destruction of ISIS as well as plans for a strong, deliberate, and coordinated withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria," White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

The two also reiterated that the use of chemical weapons would not be tolerated in Syria, Sanders added.

On Dec. 20, the US had announced the withdrawal of its around 2,000 troops from Syria.

Trump also discussed the illegal detention of two Canadian citizens in China as well as bilateral trade issues with Canada's Justin Trudeau, said Sanders.

On Dec. 21 both governments had expressed concern over the arrest of Michael Kovrig, a Canadian diplomat on leave of absence and businessman Michael Spavor, actions that were linked to the arrest of Huawei's financial director in Canada.

Trump also held a telephone conversation with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and agreed to strengthen strategic bilateral partnership in 2019, said Sanders.

The two leaders discussed ways to reduce America's trade deficit with India as well as expanding security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region while increasing cooperation in Afghanistan.