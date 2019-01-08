Mexico sets goal of boosting exports, investment

Mexico's foreign relations and economy secretariats agreed Monday on a plan aimed at promoting exports and attracting foreign direct investment.

The cooperation accord was signed by Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard and Economy Secretary Graciela Marquez on the first day of the 30th Annual Meeting of Ambassadors and Consuls in Mexico City.

This agreement will promote the integration of companies, especially small and medium-sized businesses, into global value chains.

The Cabinet officials said that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador instructed them to prioritize the promotion and growth of the Mexican export sector.

Under this agreement, an annual work plan will be created and top foreign service officials will be appointed to conduct economic and trade promotion work in key embassies and consulates.

Likewise, training seminars will be organized for those in charge of economic and trade promotion.

In addition, the two departments will exchange information via digital platforms.

The five-day gathering brings together the 105 diplomats heading Mexico's embassies, consulates and missions abroad.