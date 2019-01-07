Spanish P.M. to visit Mexico

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez would visit Mexico at the end of this month.

"By the way, let me tell you that the Spanish prime minister is going to visit us on Jan. 30," the president said during his morning press conference.

In response to questions about his foreign policy, Lopez Obrador discussed several issues and concluded the press conference by announcing the upcoming visit by Sanchez.

Previously, Lopez Obrador said he had spoken on the phone with Sanchez and the two had agreed on different issues, such as the need for a minimum wage increase.

Sanchez did not attend Lopez Obrador's inauguration on Dec. 1, but the Spanish leader said he would travel to Mexico to meet with the leftist president.

Spain's King Felipe VI attended the inauguration of Lopez Obrador, who won the July 1 presidential election.