Monterrey blows out Pachuca 5-0 in Liga MX action

Monterrey blew out Pachuca, managed by Spaniard Pako Ayestaran, 5-0 in the clubs' 2019 Mexican league Clausura tournament debut.

Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori scored goals in the 58th and 74th minutes of Saturday's match, while Colombian Aviles Hurtado scored in the 11th minute and Mexicans Jonathan Gonzalez and Angel Zaldivar added goals in the 51st and 85th minutes, respectively, for manager Diego Alonso's Monterrey squad.

The Rayados dominated the match, which was played in the northern industrial city of Monterrey, from the start, going on the attack early and getting their first goal less than 15 minutes into the contest.

Pachuca tried to get going on offense, but the club was unable to threaten Monterrey.

Monterrey advanced all the way to the semifinals of the Apertura tournament and Alonso has made it clear that the club's goal is to win the Clausura tournament title.

Pachuca, for its part, is aiming to make the playoffs and win a championship so it can claim the honor of being the Liga MX's best club of the past 20 years.

In other Liga MX action on Saturday, Atlas defeated Queretaro 2-1 on goals by Mexican Jesus Ijijara in the 42nd minute and Paraguayan Osvaldo Martinez in the 50th minute.

Queretaro jumped to a 1-0 lead in the match on a goal by Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzo in the 40th minute, but its defense was unable to hold off Atlas.