White stars in Spurs victory over Grizzlies

Derrick White scored 19 points to help San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 108-88, recording their fourth straight win on Saturday.

LaMarcus Aldridge posted 18 points while Patty Mills added 15.

The Spurs, with a 23-17 record, are placed second in the Southwestern Division, behind Houston Rockets .

Mike Conley was the leading scorer for the Grizzlies with 21 points, followed by Jaren Jackson and Dillon Brooks with 15 each.

Grizzlies suffered their fifth straight loss and are third in the Southwestern Division with a 18-21 record, along with Dallas Mavericks .