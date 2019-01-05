Eco-terrorist group announces new actions after Chilean capital blast

The eco-terrorist group that detonated a bomb in this capital, wounding five people, on Saturday threatened new attacks in a written missive sent to local media.

"Top business executives, politicians, students and regular citizens are in our sights. The explosion will notify them. We're already far away, in hiding and preparing the next (action)," the group warned.

The group said that its relatively small bomb had sparked great terror and had had a significant media impact.

"Let this serve as experience for those who want to cause disaster: You can do a lot with a little," they added.

The militant environmentalist group Individualists Tending to the Wild (ITS) was referring to the explosion on Friday at a bus stop and announced their future "plans."

"We take full responsibility for leaving our explosive gift at a Transantiago bus stop in the capital's downtown," they said.

The written message also contains phrases that, the group said, come from Kevin Garrido, who was convicted of setting off bombs at Gendarmeria (prison guard) and Carabineros (militarized police) stations and who last November was stabbed to death in the Santiago 1 prison.

In addition, the group said that the threat it poses is like a bacterium operating on the international level with accomplices in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Scotland, Spain and Greece.

Chilean authorities, including President Sebastian Piñera, have condemned the Friday blast, called on the public rattled by the incident to remain calm and vowed to hunt down those responsible.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, although one is in serious condition at a capital hospital.

Santiago Mayor Karla Rubilar told reporters on Friday at the scene that "An artifact exploded around 11:45 (this) morning," but said "we don't have any more information."

Investigators were reviewing footage from security cameras, the mayor said, as police combed the area for bomb fragments and other evidence.

The explosive device was apparently detonated remotely, police Gen. Enrique Monras told reporters, adding that "There are three men and two women wounded. One of the women is hurt a little more seriously."

Some 7.2 million people live in the Santiago metropolitan area.