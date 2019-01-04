Maradona renews contract with Mexico's Dorados

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona renewed his contract as coach of Mexican second-division club Dorados de Sinaloa for the 2019 Clausura season, his lawyer said Friday.

"Diego Maradona arranged his continuity with Dorados de Sinaloa and he will continue as coach of the team throughout the season. After routine medical exams in Argentina, he will join training sessions with the squad," attorney Matias Morla wrote on Twitter.

Maradona, who took charge of Dorados in September when the team was in the bottom half of the table, presided over a turnaround that brought the side to the final, where they lost to San Luis.

The objective for the 2019 Clausura is to qualify for a another shot at San Luis to win promotion to the first division.

Maradona went home to Argentina at the end of last season and was absent during preparations for the Clausura. During that time, his top assistant, Luis Islas, left due to differences with club management.

Amid speculation on social media about the fitness of the 58-year-old coach, who has a history of health problems, Morla insisted that said the medical exams in Argentina were purely routine.

Maradona was spotted several times last season using a cane on the touch-line at matches and during practice.