5 Hurt in blast in Chile's capital

Five people were wounded Friday when an explosive device went off at a bus stop in the center of the Chilean capital, authorities said.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, Santiago Mayor Karla Rubilar told reporters at the scene.

"An artifact exploded around 11.45 in the morning," she said. "We don't have any more information."

Investigators were reviewing footage from security cameras, the mayor said, as police combed the area for bomb fragments and other evidence.

Authorities cordoned off the street where the explosion took place.

The explosive device was apparently detonated remotely, police Gen. Enrique Monras said.

"There are three men and two women wounded. One of the women is hurt a little more seriously," he said to journalists.