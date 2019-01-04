US House approves bills to end government shutdown

The United States House of Representatives , led by Democrat Nancy Pelosi , on Thursday approved spending bills to end the partial government shutdown without funding for the president's border wall.

The lawmakers passed a bill to provide short-term funding for the Department of Homeland Security through Feb.8 with a 239-192 vote.

The Democratic-controlled House also passed a six-bill package to finance six agencies until Nov.30 after a 241-190 vote.

The bills will now go to the Republican-controlled Senate, where they are expected to be blocked.

In a press conference after being elected House speaker, Pelosi criticized the border wall being proposed by US President Donald Trump as a waste of money.

The government shut down on Dec.22, 2018, the third since Trump was inaugurated in Jan. 2017, after negotiations between Republicans and Democrats in the Congress failed.

The point of contention is Trump's demand for $5 billion for a wall at the border with Mexico.

The shutdown, which completed its 13th day on Thursday, affects agencies of 10 departments, including transportation and justice, as well as a dozens of national parks.

It also impacts about 800,000 of the 2.1 million federal employees in the US, who will not be paid while the shutdown lasts.